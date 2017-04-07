Charlton boss: This is toughest task of my life

Karl Robinson has described the challenge at Charlton Athletic as the toughest test he has ever faced.

The Addicks failed to ease League One relegation fears after a 2-0 defeat to Milton Keynes on Tuesday night.

Robinson and his players were booed off at both half-time and after the final whistle.

“This has been the biggest learning curve – I’m talking in my life,” said the Charlton manager.

“I have my reasons for saying that. At the end of the season I’ll speak freely about one or two things.

“It will be about emotion. What unity can bring and what certain other things can bring.

“At the moment there are fragments, everything is completely disconnected. You can see, hear and smell that in all the areas you look. We look like that on the pitch, in some ways.

“We’re not giving great hope – for people to come back and support us.

“I know exactly what is wrong. I did in January, and I do now. At the moment I have to keep my counsel and find the right players to wear the shirt with pride.

“I have to take responsibility. I’m not coming to you putting the blame on a fan, a player or the owner. It’s me.

“ I need to step up and be counted as well, there is no shirking in my responsibility. We all have big jobs over the next few weeks.”

Charlton are still 28/1 to be relegated from League One, long odds compared with Swindon (8/11), Shrewsbury (6/5) and Port Vale (15/8).

“Like I said to the players on Tuesday ‘you’re in it but at the top of the bottom eight’,” said Robinson. “That’s how we have got to see it – a mini-league. We’ve got to make sure we finish at the top of it.

“I have to be honest. The fans are not stupid – it’s not good enough. I have to accept the criticism that comes my way. I’m not lying or trying to give false hope, it’s not good enough from me or from the players.

“If you looked at the game on Tuesday night there looked like there was no plan, no structure to it when we had worked solidly on a gameplan. We need to make sure we do the right things on the training ground to carry onto the pitch. The players need to dig deep.

“We have to turn up ourselves. Tuesday night was the lowest part for me, probably collectively the worst performance. Hopefully that’s enough to give a wake-up for future games.”

Lee Novak sat out the Milton Keynes game with a groin niggle which forced him off in Saturday’s loss at Peterborough.

Southend United, who occupy the final play-off spot, lie in wait tomorrow.

“Lee was a bit sore on Monday and we’re hoping if he is not fit for this one then he’ll be back for Coventry,” said Robinson.

“Before we played Peterborough we had Tony Watt roll his ankle and Lee did his groin. We had to protect the two of them. It helped Tony, he was able to play on Tuesday.”