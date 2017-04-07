Palace boss Allardyde baffled by decision on opening goal

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce bemoaned the assistant referee’s decision in the build-up to Southampton’s equaliser after a disappointing 3-1 defeat for Palace on the south coast on Wednesday.

Two late goals ensured defeat for Palace despite Christian Benteke giving the Eagles a precious lead before Nathan Redmond equalised on the stroke of half-time.

The boss said: “It’s a diabolical decision by the assistant referee. I can’t believe he hasn’t seen Wilf (Zaha) being fouled from behind – it baffles me.

“I don’t know how a professional can get such a simple decision wrong. I understand that it’s a difficult job for the officials but that was an easy decision. The assistant is two yards away and has to raise his flag. He deserves the criticism for not making such a simple decision.

“They should be protected but when it’s such an easy decision that results in a goal, it’s very frustrating. But it’s our own fault that we lost it after that, with our second-half performance. A point would have felt like a win due to the other results and the fact that we didn’t play very well.”

Palace are on 31 points with eight fixtures remaining, three clear of the relegation zone with a game in hand over 18th-placed Swansea.

“It’s going to go down to the wire. Everyone is picking up points down there and we can’t look elsewhere for help,” Allardyce said. “Our target is that we still have more points than games played. If we have that at the end of the season, it’ll be enough.

“We have the hardest run-in of the teams around us.

“We threw the point away and that’s not like us.The way we lost it is a kick in the teeth because we’ve shown defensive resilience in the last few games and that went missing.”

Palace lost Yohan Cabaye at half-time to a calf injury. Allardyce faces a mounting injury crisis with James Tompkins, Scott Dann, Patrick van Aanholt and Loic Remy all sidelined ahead of Arsenal visiting Selhurst Park on Monday night.

Allardyce added: “These injuries are testing the squad. Hopefully we can get back on song this Monday because we have to get a result against Arsenal, even though we have the game in hand.”