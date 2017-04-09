Wayne Hennessey: We need to bounce back against Arsenal

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey said the Eagles must respond with a performance and result when they face Arsenal at Selhurst Park on Monday night.Palace could go into the game level on 31 points with 18th place Swansea if the Welsh club beat West Ham on Saturday. The Eagles four game winning streak ended midweek in a 3-1 defeat to Southampton. He said: “We need to bounce back on Monday night. The result at Southampton has knocked us down a little and brought us back to reality.

“They (Arsenal) will be coming to our place in good spirits after their win on Wednesday, but we’ll have our fans behind us as always – they are fantastic – and let’s see if we can beat them.

“I always hope I’m not in for a busy game, but I’m there in case the team needs me. It will be a fantastic game against Arsenal and I can’t wait to play. The fans will create a great atmosphere, so let’s hope we can get a result.”