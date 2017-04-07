Stroud ousted from officiating at Gillingham v Millwall game

Referee Keith Stroud will not officiate Gillingham’s home game with Millwall on Saturday after he stopped Newcastle retaking a penalty against Burton on Wednesday.

The 47-year-old has been withdrawn from the Sky Bet League One game while referees’ body, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited, reviews the incident.

Stroud disallowed Matt Ritchie’s first-half penalty in their 1-0 win over Burton and awarded the Brewers an indirect free-kick.

The referee has apologised for his mistake, as the rules state he should have asked for the spot-kick to be retaken, following an encroachment by former Crystal Palace striker Dwight Gayle.

The PGMOL statement said: “In the Championship game between Newcastle United and Burton Albion, referee Keith Stroud awarded Newcastle a penalty in the 29th minute. As Matt Ritchie took the kick, Dwight Gayle encroached in the penalty area. An indirect free-kick was awarded to Burton, but the Laws of the Game state that the penalty kick should have been retaken.

“Unfortunately, the referee has misapplied the law. Keith and his team are understandably upset at the lapse in concentration and apologise for the mistake.”

Newcastle won the game through Ritchie’s second-half goal, which left them at the top of the Championship table and 10 points clear of Huddersfield in third – the first play-off place – with six games to go.