Hennessey: Mistakes killed Palace in the end

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey said the Eagles must take care of their own results during the run-in after suffering a 3-1 defeat against Southampton.
The Wales international produced another fine display and made a string of top saves as Palace faced wave after wave of Southampton attacks in the second-half.
Hennessey has been in inspired form during Palace’s four game winning streak and nearly helped his side earn a point on the south coast, producing quality saves in each half.
Two late goals ensured Palace were drawn back into relegation trouble despite taking the lead at St.Mary’s after a brilliant team move was finished by Christian Benteke.
He said: “Performance-wise, I am really happy but it was a massive game for us and we needed to win it. If we could have hung on for a point that would have been great. Unfortunately we couldn’t keep them out and now have to focus on the remaining games. The key mistakes killed us near the end. I saw the other results from Wednesday straight after the game, but we must take care of ourselves, and prepare well for a tough game against Arsenal.”

