Rose: Dulwich players won’t lose their nerve in the play-off chase

Dulwich Hamlet manager Gavin Rose insisted his players will not crumble as they bid to enter the Ryman League Premier Division’s end-of-season party for a third year running.

Defeat at championship-chasing Havant & Waterlooville on Saturday and Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw at home to a Leatherhead side battling relegation suggest the pressure may be getting to the South Londoners.

“Most of the players have been with us in this situation before,” said Rose. “I don’t believe they’ll be nervous or pressurised because they’ve been with us in the last few seasons in the play-offs and it’s always very difficult to get into them.”

Hamlet hogged possession – with Leatherhead manager Jimmy Bullard describing the hosts as the best team he’d seen in his 31 games in charge – but rarely troubled a tightly-marshalled visiting defence.

A Dumebi Dumaka shot that went wide and a Nyren Clunis effort spilled by Tanners keeper Louis Wells to a surprised Ibra Sekajja was the closest the hosts came to a breakthrough before the interval. As the second-half wore on, Dulwich looked less convincing and when Leatherhead substitute Nana Boakye-Yiadom charged down what should have been a routine clearance from Matt Drage and fired past Preston Edwards 20 minutes from time, the locals became restless.

Fortunately for the hosts, Ibrahim Kargbo levelled with a sumptuous effort five minutes from time, his dipping shot crashed in off the underside of the bar after a corner from substitute Gavin Tomlin was cleared to him to the left of the D. Rose said: “We made bad decisions – when to pass it, when to shoot, when to dribble. We had so much opportunity – unopposed defending at times – that we literally didn’t know what to do with all that space and time.

“Inevitably we made mistakes when there was no mistake to be made. In the second-half they were more competitive without really putting any pressure on our goal and we didn’t make as many chances as we did in the first half, it wasn’t so one-sided. On an ordinary day, in the first half, I thought we could have been two or three goals to the good.

“It’s a good point. We were sixth and now find ourselves fourth. It wasn’t what we set out to get but you still have to look at the facts, which are that we’ve gone up two places and given ourselves an opportunity to still compete for the play-offs. We just had an off night and if Leatherhead are honest they know that it wasn’t so much them but us that stopped us going on to get the three points.”