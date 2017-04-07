Limited overs game is a risk, says legend Stewart

Surrey coach Alec Stewart reckons the vast majority of the 18 first-class

counties are backing the proposed city-based Twenty20 tournament solely on the promise of increased financial

stability.

The England and Wales Cricket Board is predicting that if the next TV deal, due to be negotiated in a few months’ time, includes a second Twenty20 competition known as the Supercharge, then BT Sport or Sky would pay up to £250 million a year for the broadcasting rights. Since the current agreement with Sky Sports is worth £75m a year, that would represent a massive three-fold increase.

“I still don’t think the ECB know exactly how it’s going to work,” said the former Surrey and England captain. “That’s the big thing. So, they’re asking counties to vote for something which perhaps won’t be the finished product when they come to vote, which is always pretty dangerous.

“Richard Gould, our chief executive, has described it as a leap of faith. But you have to go with it. There are financial penalties if you don’t. Yes, we fought a battle. The club accepts they have lost the battle, so we will now buy into what is going to happen moving forward.”

With over 123,000 people flocking to the Kia Oval to watch seven T20 Blast games last season, Surrey’s director of cricket says he finds it hard to believe that a more attractive alternative exists.

“We don’t need it, because of what we do here at the Oval,” said Stewart. “We sell out Twenty20 games. Our marketing, sponsorship and ticketing departments ensure that. If you’ve been here on a Thursday or Friday night, there’s no better place to be. But we’ve got to look outside of just what’s good for us.

“I’m sounding as if I’m ripping it to bits. But we examine things here at Surrey and we are going to support it, because we would like to be one of the grounds that stages it. But you’ve also got to think about cricket supporters around the country.

“If, say, Leeds is selected to be the most northern ground [where the new competition will be staged], are people from Durham going to do a four-hour round trip to come down and watch a team that has just been made up? Even in the Midlands, is someone from Leicester going to travel to Nottingham? Or Worcester people, will they travel to Birmingham?

“Also, we fill the ground on the right days. On Thursday and Friday, we sell out. But we’ve got three Saturday and Sunday matches this year, so we’ll struggle to sell those ones. And for this new competition, with 36 games in 38 days, that means there will be Sunday, Monday and Tuesday matches, which we haven’t been able to sell previously.

“If there’s a new audience out there that hasn’t turned up here, then fantastic. But the fact it’s going to run just as [football’s] Premier League is starting up again… it will be interesting if people don’t turn up to watch Chelsea to choose to come here instead.

“It’s all very well saying it will bring in millions on the back of a new TV deal and it’ll all filter through. But what are TV buying? They don’t know and what is that money, if it filters down, going to be used for? Come 2024 – I think it’s a four-year deal – what’s the landscape going to look like? No one seems to know.”

Asked whether all the talk of a new T20 tournament devalues the current one, Stewart responded: “If anything it enhances it. Because we know we’ve got three years before this new tournament kicks in, we’ll be making sure we compete big time.

“Re-signing Kevin Pietersen is a massive boost both to the club and the T20 Blast.

“To have a player of his undoubted calibre available to us will add strength and experience to our squad and I’m sure all our fans will enjoy seeing him back playing in England again.

“His work ethic and appetite for success are infectious and our squad have always enjoyed having him around the dressing room and performing out in the middle.”