Record attendance at Lewisham Youth Conference

MORE than 450 youngsters attended an empowering event featuring performances from rappers Tizzy & Brandz and comedian White Yardie .

A record breaking number of young people attended Elevating Success the third annual Lewisham Youth Conference which was held on Saturday 1 April. The free event for those aged 10 to 19 held at Goldsmiths, University of London in New Cross also featured stands offering information and advice on mental health, training and employment.

Performances were staged by dancers, actors and musicians including head liners rappers Tizzy and Brandz while White Yardie provided the laughs. The line up of inspirational speakers included Lewisham’s deputy young mayor Tekisha Henry, poet Solo Kulture, and motivational YouTuber Samuel Speaks.

Vicky Foxcroft, the MP for Lewisham Deptford, and Lewisham’s mayor Sir Steve Bullock announced the winners of this year’s Youth Achievement Awards, with Saffron Worrell, 19, receiving the Community Achievement Award for her work with the borough’s young mayor’s team for the past four years. Sergeant Lisa Foley from the Met Police scooped the Community Spirit Award for her work to support the conferences for young people since they were launched three years ago.

More than 50 businesses from the region took part in the conferences and Lewisham Homes, which sponsored the event with partners Travis Perkins, provided advice about housing. Workshops were held covering areas such as overcoming challenges to success, the consequences of committing crime, and mental health.

Andrew Brown the chief executive of Elevating Success said it the event was the result of “a mammoth team effort”. He said: “From the sponsors, to the 40 young volunteers, our office staff and support services, we’ve come together to provide Lewisham’s young people with a valuable experience that we hope will change some young lives for the better.”

Deborah Cheyne, the community investment manager at Lewisham Homes, which manages 18,000 council homes in the borough, said: “We’re so proud to have sponsored this inspirational event for the third year running. The huge number in attendance shows that the Lewisham Youth Conference is now an established must-go-to event for young people.”