Woolwich Ferry set to be hit by two more 24 hour strikes

THE WOOLWICH Ferry could be hit by two more 24 hour strikes in a dispute over allegations of sexual abuse and health concerns.

Unite the union say further action is to be taken as talks over long running issues with Briggs Marine Contractors, which runs the service for Transport for London, have stalled. The union say not enough progress has been made into the investigation of claims including an sexual abuse allegation and concerns staff had to work in exhaust fume filled areas. But the company say it “strongly refutes the allegations set out by the union”.

The union has announced that its members intend to strike for 24 hours from midnight on Tuesday 18 April and Friday 21 April. The action is set to cause major disruption with travellers who use the key route across the Thames from Woolwich to North Woolwich which links the north and south circular roads. Around 3,500 vehicles use the free crossing each day.

Workers from the Unite and GMB union took two days of strike action earlier this year before suspending their action so that talks could take place. But Unite’s regional officer Onay Kasab said: “Talks have not made enough progress.

He said: “The investigation into the sexual harassment case is still ongoing, as is the probe into sending workers to work in exhaust fume filled areas. The union has also made serious allegations about the way some managers have conducted themselves in the workplace– and we firmly believe these matters warrant further investigation. The company has simply stated that it will re-issue guidance to all staff in these areas.”

He said: “We have worked very hard to reach a settlement on the myriad issues stemming from this dispute, so travellers would not face disruption.

A spokeswoman from Briggs Marine, said: “Briggs Marine is, of course, extremely disappointed in Unite’s decision to embark upon further strikes later this month.

“We strongly refute all of the allegations being set out by Unite, and throughout this process we have been unwavering in our willingness to hold productive talks. Our discussions with Unite continue and if at all possible, we want to avoid strike action taking place. Our obligation is always with the health, safety and welfare of our people and our passengers, and we want to ensure that any inconvenience is kept to a minimum.”