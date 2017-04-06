Festival vibe makers Regression Session to party at Bankside Vault

After coming back from a summer of festivals five years ago, festival gurus Regression Sessions says its team were perplexed by how throughout summer they met so many people doused in glitter with zero attitude at all, having a ball to some amazing electronic music.

Then, come September, it all seemed to be over. All of a sudden clubbing seemed all very serious in dark rooms, everyone dressed in boring clothes. Why couldn’t there be that same festival vibe in a nightclub?

So to celebrate Regression Session has announced its 5th birthday tour, as well as stage curations at We Are FSTVL and the last ever Secret Garden Party.

Organisers says throughout the years, Regression Sessions’ brand of immersive interactive nightlife has grown in different stages, to the current, production-heavy variation you see today. For each new theme, there are bespoke sets built that are unique to Regression and its parties, and all complemented by a crack team of residents providing an exceptional house and techno soundtrack.

This spring/summer, RS will be celebrating five years in the game with a string of festival appearances and dates across the UK, kicking of with its biggest party to date on April 13th at Bankside Vaults in London.

Throughout May and June, the crew will touch down in Leeds, Manchester and Bristol too, with further dates planned for London including Ministry of Sound on July 8th.

>>> Teaser vid HERE.