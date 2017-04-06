Multi award temporary homeless scheme to be replicated in Deptford

A MULTI award development to provide temporary residences for the homeless is to be replicated in Deptford it has been revealed.

Plans are in the pipeline for a development with 30 to 35 homes on the former site of Deptford Green School’s former ball court which would be built with the same cutting edge technology as the PLACE/Ladywell.

The multi award building, which is fully movable, on the site of the former Ladywell Swimming pool provides homes for 24 previously homeless families, community facilities and workspaces for businesses.

The design team of the Ladywell building including Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners architects and AECOM engineers are now to work on the new development for Deptford.

Lewisham council is to launch a consultation for people to share their view about the design for the Deptford scheme.

Councillor Damien Egan, the cabinet member for housing, said: “I’m delighted that 30 to 35 homes will be built in Deptford for homeless families. This is the second stage of our work to tackle homelessness, which began in 2015 when we opened the award-winning PLACE/Ladywell scheme.

“We’re working around the clock to tackle London’s housing crisis with this scheme to build new temporary accommodation for homeless families and to deliver 500 new council homes and 2000 affordable homes across Lewisham. Despite the government’s decision to cut our funding by 63%, this temporary accommodation project for homeless families in Deptford shows we are still able to make a big difference to the lives of our residents.”

AECOM director Barry Nugent, said: “AECOM’s and Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partner’s innovative modular system that was used for PLACE/Ladywell will be adopted for these new homes. The volumetric technology – enabling a faster and cheaper build than traditional methods – means that Lewisham and other boroughs can tackle the housing crisis right now. This speed to market is enhanced by the design quality and energy efficiency of our solution, which provides residents with inspiring, practical and environmentally conscious living. It’s great to be working with Lewisham again to help them address this important issue.”