Help create monument to Lewisham’s famous battle to halt a racist march

A MONUMENT is to be created to pay tribute to Lewisham’s famous battle against a racist march four decades ago.

Residents are invited to help create the tribute to the “Battle of Lewisham” in 1977 in which people stood together to oppose the extreme right wing National Front’s (NF) plans. Goldsmiths, University of London is inviting people to help decide the wording of a commemorative plaque marking the 40th anniversary of the key event in British race relations.

On 13 August 1977, the NF attempted to stage a march from New Cross and through Lewisham under the pretext of marching ‘against muggers’. But thousands of people from the community joined activists to oppose the event which resulted in violent classes on the streets. After a series of running battles on the streets of Lewisham, the NF abandoned their plan and were escorted out of the area by police.

The battle was notable for being the first time in London that a national NF march was prevented from reaching its destination. It was also the first time on the British mainland that police deployed the large rigid-plastic riot shields used in union disputes in the 1980s.

Lewisham’s mayor Sir Steve Bullock has agreed a commemorative Maroon Plaque on New Cross Road which will be unveiled on Sunday August 13 this year.

Goldsmiths historian John Price, who is leading the plans, said: “The counter-demonstrations opposing the NF on the 13 August 1977 involved thousands of people, from all walks of life, and many from the south London area. This commemorative plaque is intended to recognize and commemorate the breath and diversity of the opposition that day and, as such, it is vital that everybody has the opportunity to help decide what it should say”.

Suggestions can be made at consultation stations at The Albany in Douglas Way, Deptford, The Telegraph Hill Centre in Peyps Road and Lewisham Central Library in Lewisham High Street up until Friday(14).

From Easter Monday until Friday April 28 they can be made at Deptford Louge in Giffin Street, New Cross Learning in addition to The Archibald Corbett Community Library, Arts and Heritage Centre in Torridon Road.

Alternatively people can take part by visiting online at www.sites.gold.ac.uk/Battle-of-Lewisham before midnight on Sunday 30 April