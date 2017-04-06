Plans to transform Woolwich covered market site in town centre on show

VIEWS are sought on updated proposals to rejuvenate a key town centre site in Woolwich which includes a dilapidated covered market.

A public exhibition on the latest plans for the Spray Street Quarter is to be held at on Friday April 21 and Saturday April 22 at The Tramshed in Woolwich New Road.

The vision for 4.6 acre site between Plumstead Road and Spray Street includes up to 750 new homes and the creation of a vibrant evening economy. The site currently incorporates the covered market opposite the Royal Arsenal Site and properties with around 53 freehold interests comprising of a mix of shops, flats, places of worship in addition to former education and workshop spaces.

The development, which is to also feature a public square, aims to provide an attractive gateway to Woolwich and to link the town centre with the riverside development at the Royal Arsenal on the other side of the busy Plumstead Road. It also seeks to maximise the huge potential of being just one minute walk from the forthcoming Crossrail now renamed Elizabeth Line station at Royal Arsenal.

Proposals include a mix of homes ranging from one bedroomed apartments to town houses suitable for families of which 35 per cent will be offered for affordable rent or purchase. Also planned is an independent cinema, new shops, restaurants and cafés, leisure facilities, a children’s nursery, and workspace for start-up businesses.

The exhibition is to show how the plans have developed following views expressed at the initial public consultation held last June. Developers Spray Street Quarter Limited Liability Partnership which is a joint venture between St. Modwen and Notting Hill Housing are working to redevelop the site in partnership with Greenwich council which has drawn up and agreed a master plan.

Residents and businesses are being invited to meet the development team and have their say before the plans are finalised as a planning application.

The developers say the intial plans were well received by the community last summer with

more than 80% of respondents supported the emerging vision.

Tim Seddon, the regional director for London and the South East at St. Modwen, said: “St. Modwen is committed to creating long-term sustainable communities and breathing new life into areas across the UK that are in need of regeneration. The plans for the new Spray Street Quarter reflect this approach and the proposed scheme has been carefully designed to create a true sense of place and a new focus for the town by linking the new community with the existing surrounding spaces. We look forward to community feedback from the public consultation and making this vision a reality.”

John Hughes, the group development director at Notting Hill Housing, said: “We are committed to working with the local community to deliver an exemplary regeneration for Woolwich. We have listened to what people liked and disliked in our plans and we’re confident that our evolving proposals will continue to interest and excite local people.”

“We hope as many people as possible come along to participate in the latest consultation before our plans are finalised.”

The exhibition is to open from 4pm to 8pm on Friday 21 April 21 and from 11am to 4pm on Saturday 22 April.

Visit www.spraystreetquarter.co.uk