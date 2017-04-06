Detectives release image of man they want to identify after Stockwell sex assault

Detectives want to identify a man after a woman was dragged to the ground and sexually assaulted in Stockwell on Sunday.

They are also appealing for a significant witness to come forward and contact them.

Police said the attack on the woman in her 20s happened around 04:00hrs the victim – a woman in her 20s – happened outside Strudwick Court in Binfield Road.

Her screams for help alerted nearby members of the public which caused the suspect to run away from the scene towards Stockwell Underground Station.

Specialist officers are supporting the victim. Officers from the Sexual Offences, Exploitation and Child Abuse Command are investigating and are appealing for witnesses and information.

They have release CCTV of a man walking on Clapham Road, near Stockwell Underground Station, whom they wish to speak to and are appealing for the public’s help in identifying the man.

The man in the CCTV is described as short, around 5ft 5ins tall, tanned or ‘dark skinned European’ with dark hair. He is possibly aged in his late 20’s and wearing a blue coloured jacket over a white shirt, dark red coloured trousers and brown shoes.

Detectives are also keen to speak to a woman who they believed responded to the victim’s screams for help and directed another to the scene who assisted the victim.

Detective Inspector Suzanne Jordan, from the investigating team, said: “Stranger attacks of this nature are fortunately rare, and with this investigation we are working hard to identify a suspect and prevent any further incidents occurring.

“I am appealing to anyone who thinks they recognise the man in the CCTV we have released to contact us. Their information could be crucial to our investigation.

“We believe a number of people would have been in the vicinity at the time of the offence. We are urgently seeking to speak to any person who may have information in relation to this incident, or the identity of the assailant.

“We are particularly keen to speak to a woman, who we believe helped disturb the attacker making him flee the scene before anything worse happened. Hopefully this person will know who they are, as they helped direct another man to assist the victim, and will contact us to assist our investigation.”

Any witnesses, anyone who has any information, or anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV is urged to contact the investigation team on 020 8721 4106, or via 101, or by tweeting @MetCC.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

There has been no arrest at this stage and enquiries continue.