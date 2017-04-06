Review: A tornado of tap dancing talent masks lack of storyline: 42nd Street at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane

There’s something very special about watching 50 people moving in unison and 42nd Street boasts a tornado of tap dancing talent, which is so mesmerising, you’ll forgive the show’s lack of a tangible storyline, writes Nicky Sweetland.

The faux period musical (the show is set in the 30s, but was written and first performed in the 1980s) has all of the razzle-dazzle and glamour needed to make it a classic, with Harry Warren’s catchy melodies, a bold set design (by Douglas W Schmidt), and more sequins than you can shake a stick at. Compared to its West End counterparts-the other all singing, all dancing spectaculars, Half a Sixpence and An American in Paris–42nd Street’s distinct lack of plot from the woeful book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble, makes it sadly pail into insignificance.

They have certainly thrown a lot of dollar at this production and there are more than a few nods to the beloved Hollywood films of yesteryear, with plenty of Busby Berkeley moments including a classic kaleidoscope routine using an enormous mirror to give the illusion of symmetry.

And the show has the feel of a big budget Broadway musical, with high kicking ensemble numbers that are mightily impressive, as is Clare Halse as Peggy Sawyer, the chorus girl plucked from obscurity to become the star of the show. Halse moves like a dream and leads the ensemble in some simply breathtaking sequences.

It’s not just the chorus line that’s notable either as Sheena Easton-making her West End debut-proves she’s still got a great set of pipes and stage stalwarts Christopher Howell and Emma Caffrey enthusiastically deliver what little humour they can extract from the thinly structured script.

I’m also able to look past the myriad of outdated and downright chauvinist lyrics (particularly in “Dames” and “Keep Young and Beautiful”) but in the end, the lack of narrative and shallowness of the characters leave it all feeling a bit empty. In fact, in the song “Dames” Billy utters the immortal line “But who cares if there’s a plot or not?” It turns out, I do.

That said, 42nd Street is a spectacular show and has a cast of stars, who do a good job of delivering the superficial material.

42nd Street is running at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane.