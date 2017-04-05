Late Saints goals end Palace unbeaten run

Two late goals ended Crystal Palace’s undefeated run on a disappointing evening for Sam Allardyce and his players on the south coast.

Christian Benteke’s second goal in as many games was cancelled out by Nathan Redmond’s scuffed volley before half-time. Maya Yoshida and James Ward-Prowse scored within a minute of each other in the closing minutes to inflict defeat on the Eagles.

The only consolation for Palace is that Swansea managed to lose against Spurs, keeping the Eagles three points above the relegation zone with a game in hand over the Welsh club.

Palace will feel aggrieved over the equaliser, with Wilfried Zaha appearing to be barged over on the left-hand touchline by Cedric Soares in the build-up. A furious Zaha had to be restrained by his own players at half-time from confronting referee Roger East.

But the Saints’ pressure proved too much for a makeshift defence who missed the in-form James Tompkins and looked jaded after the monumental effort against Chelsea.

Wayne Hennessey and Mamadou Sakho did everything they could to earn Palace a point. The French defender prevented two certain goals in the second half with fine blocks while Hennessey made a string of excellent saves in both halves, the pick of the bunch when he denied Shane Long one-on-one after the hour mark.

Southampton dominated proceedings after half-time as Palace sat deep and invited pressure. Sam Allardyce switched to a back five in the second half with Damien Delaney replacing Jeffrey Schlupp.

Palace had spells of pressure in the second half, nearly restoring their lead when Martin Kelly hit the upright on 65 mins after finding room in the box and shooting before Zaha blasted the rebound over. Andros Townsend also nearly found the net with with an audacious, deflected effort that looped over the crossbar.

The Eagles took the lead after Benteke rifled a volley from two yards. It was a magnificent team goal, started by Luka Milivojevic at the edge of Palace’s box, with a move that swept across the pitch, before Townsend fizzed a cross into the Belgian’s path.

Palace were fortunate to escape conceding two first-half penalties, first from a Jeffrey Schlupp handball in the box and then minutes later when Milivojevic tangled with Long in the penalty area. Yet both claims were waved away by the referee who took centre stage in the first half.

Palace could have been behind within the first minute but Long spurned his shot after being put through on goal. The Eagles then grew into the game, Milivojevic’s free-kick after quarter of an hour striking the outside of Fraser Forster’s post. Zaha then went close from a Benteke knockdown after Joel Ward’s crossfield pass.

Puncheon drew a fine save from Fraser Forster in stoppage time but the Eagles were deserved losers on a night where they will begin to look anxiously over their shoulders once again.