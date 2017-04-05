Southampton v Crystal Palace team line-ups: Kelly drafted into makeshift defence for injured Tomkins and Dann

Martin Kelly will start at centre-back alongside Mamadou Sakho as Palace chase a fifth consecutive league victory without the injured James Tompkins and club captain Scott Dann, both of whom were injured in Saturday’s shock win away to Chelsea.

Kelly will slot into a back four that has conceded one goal in over six hours of football.

The rest of the team remains unchanged from the Stamford Bridge victory.

Defender Zeki Fryers is among the substitutes and Mathieu Flamini returns from injury. Joe Ledley and Sullay Kaikai drop out of the matchday squad.

Patrick van Aanholt and Loic Remy remain sidelined with injuries.

The Eagles are seeking their first away win at Southampton in the Premier League era.

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Kelly, Sakho, Schlupp, Milivojevic, Cabaye, Zaha, Puncheon(c), Townsend, C Benteke. Subs: Speroni,, Delaney, Fryers, Flamini, Lee, Kaikai, Sako.

Southampton: Forster, Cédric, Yoshida, Stephens, McQueen, Romeu, Davis (c), Ward-Prowse, Tadić, Redmond, Long Subs: Hassen, Clasie, Caceres, Pied, Sims, Hojbjerg, Rodriguez.