Greenwich astronomer says treats for April include Lyrids meteor shower

Mercury Night Sky article for April by Dhara Patel – Astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich

“As British Summer Time begins, longer hours of daylight means that avid stargazers will have to go a little longer into the evening before dark skies appear.

Heading into April, the iconic winter constellation of Orion is disappearing below the horizon and taking its place high in the southern sky is the prominent constellation of Leo. Look for a pattern of stars in a reversed question mark shape – an asterism which astronomers call the ‘Sickle’. To the left, a few bright stars complete an adjoining trapezium shape to complete the constellation. To the naked eye, Algieba is an orangey-red giant star in this constellation but look through just a moderate telescope and you’ll find that it’s a binary system – two stars orbiting around each other in close proximity – a spectacle you must see!

Jupiter is opposite to the Sun in our sky on the night of 7th April – known as opposition. It will be visible all night long and will appear at its brightest. Jupiter appears very close beside the star Spica and on 11th April, the full moon joins this pair in the southern sky.

You can also spot Saturn in the early predawn hours. Look to the south to find the red star Antares and you’ll find Saturn as a bright point to its east. Over the course of 15th and 16th April you’ll see the waning gibbous moon making its way past this duo.

There’s also the annual Lyrids meteor shower which peaks on the night of 22-23rd April. These meteors are caused as the Earth ploughs into the dust left by Comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher. This dust falls though our atmosphere, glowing brightly as it does. The meteors can be seen all over the sky but will appear to radiate from the constellation of Lyra – high in the southern sky. At its maximum, you’ll be able to see about 18 meteors per hour – not many, but these meteors can leave persistent trains and the Moon will be in its waning crescent phase making viewing conditions more favourable. Head out to a dark area after midnight – you don’t need any equipment, just your eyes as they’ll give you the widest field of view.”

Dhara Patel’s top tips are for events to illuminate the sun this month at the Peter Harrison Planetarium at the Royal Observatory Greenwich in Greenwich Park.

. New planetarium show Solar Superstorms narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch.

The new pre recorded show opened on Sunday (1) looks at our sun and what drives its huge coronal mass ejections – the largest eruptions in the solar system. The show features some of the best efforts to visualise and simulate the inner workings of the Sun.

Tickets for the afternoon shows cost £7.50 for adults, £5.50 for children , £6.50 for concessions or £20 for a family.

. Stars and their Secrets panel event with experts in the fields of star mapping, sun research and planet hunting. The event on Thursday April 20 from 6pm is to begin with a planetarium show displaying images of amazing stellar phenomena captured by space telescopes.

Tickets cost £10.00 for adults and £7.00 for children.