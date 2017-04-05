Wednesday, April 5, 2017
The Curtain Up Show to broadcast live Olivier Award special

By Nicky Sweetland -
Tim McArthur and Nathan Matthews will be chatting to Michael Xavier about his role opposite Glen Close, who is nominated for an Olivier award for Sunset Boulevard
The Curtain Up Show on Resonance FM returns to the heart of London’s West End on Friday 7 April for a live Olivier Awards 2017 Special in association with TodayTix! 

Less than 48 hours before the most prestigious event in the UK’s theatrical calendar,  Tim McArthur and  Nathan Matthews will be chatting to cast and creatives from some of this year’s Olivier nominated productions, including  Charlie Stemp,  Emma Williams &  Ian Bartholomew from  Half A Sixpence, in front of a live studio audience! They’re also delighted to welcome back leading industry commentators  Mark Shenton &  Terri Paddock, who will be sharing their personal predictions.
 
Michael Xavier (currently starring in  Sunset Boulevard at the Palace Theatre on Broadway) and  Henry Lewis &  Jonathan Sayer (currently starring in  The Play That Goes Wrong at the Lyceum Theatre on Broadway) have also recorded interviews for the broadcast.
 
Free audience tickets for the broadcast will be available via a Ticket Lottery in the  TodayTix app between Friday 31 March – Wednesday 5 April. 

So, join Tim and Nathan for The Curtain Up Show Olivier Awards 2017 Special in association with TodayTix on Friday 7 April from 3.30pm – 5.00pm. Tune in online ( resonancefm.com), on DAB digital, or on Resonance 104.4fm. 

Nicky Sweetland
Nicky Sweetland is a former Cardiac Rehabilitation specialist, who started writing about theatre in 2014. A self confessed musical theatre addict, Nicky now reports on all aspects of the entertainment industry.

