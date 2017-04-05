The Curtain Up Show to broadcast live Olivier Award special

The Curtain Up Show on Resonance FM returns to the heart of London’s West End on Friday 7 April for a live Olivier Awards 2017 Special in association with TodayTix!





Less than 48 hours before the most prestigious event in the UK’s theatrical calendar, Tim McArthur and Nathan Matthews will be chatting to cast and creatives from some of this year’s Olivier nominated productions, including Charlie Stemp, Emma Williams & Ian Bartholomew from Half A Sixpence, in front of a live studio audience! They’re also delighted to welcome back leading industry commentators Mark Shenton & Terri Paddock, who will be sharing their personal predictions.

Michael Xavier (currently starring in Sunset Boulevard at the Palace Theatre on Broadway) and Henry Lewis & Jonathan Sayer (currently starring in The Play That Goes Wrong at the Lyceum Theatre on Broadway) have also recorded interviews for the broadcast.