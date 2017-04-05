Interview: Jason Hughes talks to us about starring alongside Damian Lewis in The Goat, or Who is Sylvia?

There has been a resurgence of the acclaimed work of playwright Edward Albee in recent months. His three act epic exposition of marital life, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? has once again been met with audience approval with a revival starring Imelda Staunton at the Harold Pinter Theatre and this week a production of his moral testing play The Goat, or Who is Sylvia? opens at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, writes Nicky Sweetland.

The production is directed by Ian Rickson and boasts an all star cast including Homeland’s Damian Lewis, star of stage and screen Sophie Okonedo and acclaimed actor Jason Hughes, who tells me this rendition of Albee’s work has been précised and says, “What’s so lovely about our play is that it seems to be a distilled and succinct solation of all of his themes, crystalized in this one piece. There’s no interval it goes straight through. It doesn’t go on for hour after hour and he seems to have just distilled everything down into one very powerful piece of theatre.”

Hughes was last on the London stage in 2015, when he was part of the Our Country’s Good at the National Theatre. More recently he has been concentrating on television work and has been seen on our screens in the Sunday night drama series Death in Paradise. Jason said about the TV show, “They pay you really well and you get to go to Guadalupe. I ended up being there for two weeks and it’s absolutely stunning there.”

The Goat, or Who is Sylivia? Is a deeply tragic portrayal of a couple and their teenage son in crisis when the father embarks on an improbable and impossible love affair from which there is no return.

“It really is structured like a classical Greek tragedy.” Jason explains, “You can really see the elements in there, so it’s interesting because it’s very naturalistic but it’s also epic and it’s got these incredible rhythms and these incredible riffs. It also packs this incredible emotional punch and it’s also so black and darkly humorous that you just don’t know where you’re going with it.”

Jason plays Ross Tuttle, a very old school friend of Martin (Damian Lewis) and a documentary filmmaker. His friend of 40 years is about to be awarded a Pritzker Prize, celebrate his 50th birthday and design a 200 billion dollar project all at once, so the opportunistic Ross, takes the chance to get an exclusive interview.

“As a close friend I’ve jumped in there and got an exclusive; I’ve gone to the house to interview him for my show, which is good for him and good for my show”

Jason continues, “It doesn’t go very well, unfortunately and things start to go badly wrong in the interview. Ross starts to slowly realise that things aren’t quite right and something is wrong with Martin.”

The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia? is widely regarded as Edward Albee’s late masterpiece and is brought back to the London stage following Albee’s recent death. I ask Jason if there is a pressure to succeed given the material they are performing and the celebrity status of the cast.

Jason replied, “We have to just lock into each other and deliver the play as dynamically as we can. I think that’s the way you’re going to get the best out of the play and take the audience on a horrible but beautiful journey”

“I think it’s going to be something like you’ve never seen. Your expectations are going to be really played with. It’s something that’s going to pull you in all directions.

Jason said, “If you want to be excited, challenged and effected then this is the show to come and watch. These are the bits of theatre that come up every now and then and they’re important. They need to be watched and they need to be seen and talked about because it’s what makes this world a more interesting and better place.”

The Goat, or Who is Sylvia? runs at the Theatre Royal Haymarket until 24th June. You can find further information on the website www.TheGoatPlay.com