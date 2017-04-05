Public tests of driverless shuttle launched in Greenwich

MEMBERS of the public are being given the chance to test a driverless vehicle for the first time in trials launched in Greenwich.

Over the next three weeks, about 100 people will travel in prototype shuttle “Harry” on a 2km route around Greenwich Peninsula, close to The 02, which is used by pedestrians and cyclists.

The vehicle, named after navigation engineer John Harrison, travels up to 10mph and will be controlled by advanced sensors and state-of-the-art software to detect and avoid obstacles. However for the test runs there will be a trained person on board who can stop the shuttle if required.

The trials which began today(Wednesday), run by The GATEway Project (Greenwich Automated Transport Environment), seek to explore the ways the vehicle can travel in complex urban environments. The research aims to show how automated vehicles can be used to connect transport hubs with residential and commercial areas using a zero emission vehicles.

Uniquely, the focus of the study is not the technology but on people’s views on driverless vehicles.

The GATEway Project is led by the Government funded Transport Research Lab(TRL) in partnership with Greenwich council and operates within the UK Smart Mobility Living Lab on Greenwich Peninsula.

Harry which is the UK’s first fully automated shuttle has been developed by Westfield Sportscars, Heathrow Enterprises and Oxbotica which created the software.

Professor Nick Reed, the academy director at TRL said: “This research is another milestone in the UK’s journey towards driverless vehicles and a vital step towards delivering safer, cleaner and more effective transport in our cities.

“It is critical that the public are fully involved as these technologies become a reality. The GATEway Project is enabling us to discover how potential users of automated vehicles respond to them so that the anticipated benefits to mobility can be maximised.”

Councillor Denise Hyland, the leader of Greenwich council, said: “I am immensely proud that Greenwich is hosting this trial, which further consolidates the Royal Borough’s position as a living lab for smart mobility in the heart of the capital, and a leader in smart city innovation. The start of public trials is incredibly exciting and I do hope that the public and Greenwich residents who take part in the trials enjoy this unique experience and help us to look at how we can address some of the problems that modern cities face in terms of personal transport use and how we can help accelerate the deployment of these future-cars, capturing the benefits for the UK, London and Greenwich.”

