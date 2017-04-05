Album review: “Another triumph for the team of May and Ellis” Golden Days by Brian May and Kerry Ellis

5 years ago the Queen guitarist Brian May decided he would produce an album for an exciting new artist he had discovered. That artist was called Kerry Ellis and was well known to musical theatre audiences in London. She went on to be given the title of the ‘First Lady of the West End’ and established herself as one of the most revered musical theatre performers of her generation.

The album May produced was called Anthems and signaled the start of a musical collaboration, which, much to the excitement of their legions of fans has endured and seen them play to packed houses around the world.

The pair has recently gone back into the studio to produce a new 13-track album entitled Golden Days, which perfectly displays May’s musicianship alongside Ellis’ exquisite vocal ability resulting in an record filled with soaring melodies and rocking rhythms.

It’s an eclectic mix with something for all of their different types of fans, from power ballads to classic covers and even a musical theatre standard put in for good measure.

Highlights include a poppy melody written by the partnership called “The Kissing Me Song”, a rousing version of Phil Lynott and Gary Moore’s “Parisienne Walkways” and a song they have performed live on many occasions and which highlights the pair’s devotion to animal rights, John Barry and Don Black’s “Born Free”.

Musical theatre fans will simply adore Ellis’ rendition of “If I Loved You” from Rogers and Hammerstein’s Carousel, which is performed with just an acoustic guitar to give a melancholic and heart wrenching sound and there is also an interesting addition to the track list, with the psychedelic “Love In a Rainbow” complete with sitar accompaniment.

This album is another triumph for the team of May and Ellis and is almost guaranteed to be a hit.

Golden Days is released on 7th April.