Review: “Powerful, yet entertaining” Consent at the National Theatre

One in 20 women under the age of 60 have been raped or sexually assaulted during their lifetime, but the figures from the Office for National Statistics and the Home Office also state that ‘only around 15% of those who experience sexual violence choose to report to the police’, writes Nicky Sweetland.

Nina Raine’s new play entitled simply Consent goes someway to examine the legal implications of reporting a sexual crime, by delving into the lives of a group of lawyers, who on the surface, believe themselves to be above reproach, but who in reality, struggle to find the difference between right and wrong.

Raine has cleverly, illustrated a blurred line, not only between men and women but also between social classes, as we meet barristers Edward (Ben Chaplin) and Tim (Pip Carter), friends who find themselves on opposite sides of a court case.

Along with their partners, they quite literally sit in judgment over their wards, during a social gathering and talk with mouths full of distain about the alleged victims and perpetrators as if they are characters in a soap opera. It’s as if they are on Mount Olympus with Zeus and his buddies, extricating every last argument out of a moral narrative in order to feel superior to the beings below.

Only when their own relationships begin to dissolve do we see the human side to these characters, with Ben Chaplin’s logical and unemotional Edward finding his compassion following a client’s suicide (Heather Craney delivers an embittered and heart breaking monologue to plead to his conscience).

Even when his own marriage to Kitty (the excellent Anna Maxwell Martin) takes a turn for the worse and the examination of sexual consent becomes a personal one, the dialogue is cleverly delivered as if summing up in court and the way in which our law system is detached from the real world becomes all the more apparent.

Raines is able to add wit to even the darkest subject matter, while simultaneously commenting on social stereotypes, which tests our own moral compass. As a result, this production is powerful, yet entertaining and will leave you scrutinising where and to whom you make judgments within your own life.

Consent is running at the National Theatre until 17th June.