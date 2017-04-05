Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Cops appeal after teenager stabbed in Vauxhall

By Shuz Azam -
Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a teenager was stabbed in Vauxhall.

Officers were called at about 23:30hrs on Monday, April 3, to reports of an assault in Glasshouse Walk, SE11.

Officers attended and found a 16-year-old boy with stab wounds.

London Ambulance Service attended and took the victim to a South London hospital.

He remains in hospital in a stable condition. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Prior to the incident, the victim had been at a party at the nearby Vauxhall Community Centre.

It is estimated that there were approximately 100 other people at the party.

Police are appealing for any of the party guests who witnessed the attack to come forward.

DC Dominic Landragin from Lambeth CID said: “There were approximately 100 people attending the party at Vauxhall Community Centre. Enquiries show that there were several people outside immediately prior to, during and after the attack.

“Someone must have seen something. I would urge anyone with information to contact the police or Crimestoppers. This information may be key to bringing those responsible to justice.”

Anyone with information can call Lambeth CID on 101 or Tweet @MettCC.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

