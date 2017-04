A man has been charged following a stabbing in Lambeth.

Kasharne Dundas, 20, of Stanley Street, Lambeth, was arrested on Monday and charged on Tuesday with attempted murder.

He appeared at Camberwell Magistrates’ court on the same day and was remanded to appear at Inner London Crown Court on May 2.

It follows an incident in Battenburg Walk, Gipsy Hill on March 27.

The victim has been discharged from hospital.