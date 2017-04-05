Karl Robinson’s reaction to angry reaction from Charlton fans after 2-0 loss to Milton Keynes

Karl Robinson knew that Charlton fans would direct their anger onto both him and his players after last night’s 2-0 defeat to Milton Keynes – and has absolutely no complaints about that.

There were chants of “you’re not fit to wear the shirt” from sections of the home support as the Addicks wretched form continued with a result that still leaves them in danger of the drop.

Charlton were booed and jeered off at both half-time and the final whistle.

“I 100 per cent expected it – I’ve been here long enough now to know,” said Robinson. “They pay their money and have an opportunity to say what they want to say. I have no problem with that, no issue.

“It’s a hostile place – but players moan about not having an atmosphere at certain grounds. If you want the atmosphere you have got to understand when it doesn’t go right, you’ll also get told. If we had won 1-0 the roof would have come off.

“We got beaten in every area of the pitch – 2-0 – so it came off for a different reason. We have to be big enough and brave enough to take that on the chin.”

The question is how Robinson turns around a Charlton side sinking ever closer to the bottom four. The only plus from Tuesday evening was Shrewsbury and Port Vale both losing.

“I told you I’d change everything in the summer….but the summer is a long way away. I’ve just said to the players in there that there is no transfer window to sort it out. I have my reasons and they’ve been told internally – I’m not going to bring it externally because I don’t think it is right.

“They’ve been told in no uncertain terms what they need to do between now and the end of the season.”