Webster and Hutchinson do the business as Millwall tame the Shrews

Millwall continued their push for a League One play-off place with a 2-1 win over struggling Shrewsbury.

Goals either side of half-time from Byron Webster and Shaun Hutchinson were enough to give the Lions the victory and put them level on points with sixth-placed Southend.

Millwall had the better of the first-half chances, with Steve Morison going close on more than one occasion.

They finally made their dominance pay 10 minutes before the break as Tony Craig’s free-kick was flicked into the path of Byron Webster and the defender shot powerfully into the bottom corner.

Shrewsbury came out much-improved at the start of the second half and Mahlon Romeo almost scored an own goal as he cleared over the bar from two yards out after a good run and cross from Shaun Whalley.

But, Millwall got their second 13 minutes before the end when Shane Ferguson’s free-kick caused chaos in the Shrewsbury box and Hutchinson fired into an empty net, as Shrewsbury keeper Jayson Leutwiler went down with a head injury.

Shrewsbury got themselves back into the game in the 90th minute. Shaun Whalley’s powerful shot appeared to come off Hutchinson before nestling in the back of the net, but it proved just a mere consolation as Millwall held on for their first away win since early February.