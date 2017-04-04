Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Karl Robinson: “Charlton lacked bravery – I saw players not demanding the ball”

By Richard Cawley -
Charlton Athletic v MK Dons, SkyBet League 1 , The Valley, 4 April 2017. Image by Keith Gillard

Karl Robinson once again criticised his Charlton side after their 2-0 defeat to Milton Keynes.

The Addicks boss has weighed into his players for other poor performances – and their toothless and lifeless display against his former club saw him once again go on the offensive.

“We’re far, far from a good team – we have to dig deep in the remaining games,” said Robinson. “If we can’t play out we have to be route one. People know I’m not an advocate of that but when we go long and don’t win the first phase or second phase…we lacked bravery to our play.

“Darren Potter showed how to play. He played with bravery in possession. He dictated the play. I could see people turning their back on the ball, not demanding it.

“I think we’ve had one goal from open play since the first weekend of January. No clean sheet since Millwall. That is the harsh reality, the facts of the game. That’s not opinions. You can argue opinions but you can only deal in facts – and they are fundamental things to do right to win games.”

