Charlton can’t lift drop despair as 2-0 loss to MK continues woeful record

By Richard Cawley -
Josh Magennis heads over

Charlton’s miserable run of form shows no signs of ending after a 2-0 defeat to Milton Keynes.

The Addicks were left breathing a sigh of relief as Shrewsbury Town and Port Vale both lost. But one win in 14 matches tells its own depressing story.

Tony Watt is fouled
Charlton Athletic v MK Dons, SkyBet League 1 , The Valley, 4 April 2017.
Image by Keith Gillard

Stuart O’Keefe put the visitors into a seventh-minute lead, first to react when Declan Rudd could only parry Harvey Barnes’ deflected shot.

And the excellent Barnes made it 2-0 before the hour mark with a classy finish beyond the Addicks keeper.

Jason Pearce makes a tackle
Charlton Athletic v MK Dons, SkyBet League 1 , The Valley, 4 April 2017.
Image by Keith Gillard

Charlton struggled to produce shots on target. Josh Magennis’ 43rd minute effort was straight at Lee Nicholls.

Tony Watt headed Jay Dasilva’s cross wide of the back post and Magennis also headed a Ricky Holmes’ corner over.

Patrick Bauer heads over
Charlton Athletic v MK Dons, SkyBet League 1 , The Valley, 4 April 2017.
Image by Keith Gillard

But it could have been worse for Charlton as Kieran Agard hit the inside of the post late on after a ball into the box from O’Keefe.

The Addicks were booed off at half-time and at the final whistle.

Richard Cawley
