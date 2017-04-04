Charlton v Milton Keynes team line-ups: Addicks in defensive changes as Solly, Pearce and Dasilva start

Charlton boss Karl Robinson has made changes for the visit of his former club Milton Keynes – with on-loan Chelsea man Jay Dasilva handed a start.

Dasilva has struggled for game time since making a January move to the League One outfit.

In total there are three defensive changes with Jason Pearce starting at centre-back and Chris Solly recovering from his calf injury to come in at right-back.

Josh Magennis is brought in to lead the Addicks attack.

Charlton: Rudd, Solly, Bauer, Pearce, Dasilva, Forster-Caskey, Jackson, Aribo, Holmes, Watt, Magennis. Subs: Phillips, Chicksen, Crofts, Botaka, Ulvestad, Byrne, Teixeira.