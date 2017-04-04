Policemen pay tribute to PC Keith Palmer as Charlton Athletic dedicate tonight’s game to a loyal supporter

Twenty-two policemen will pay tribute to their former colleague PC Keith Palmer on the pitch at The Valley this evening ahead of Charlton’s home game against Milton Keynes (7.45pm).

The game is dedicated to the memory of the loyal supporter who lost his life as a result of the terror incident in Westminster last month.

Before kick-off, PC Palmer’s colleagues from the TSG and Parliamentary Protection units will come onto the pitch and stand together with the two teams for a period of silence, while his brother will lead the teams out.

Representatives from Charlton, MK and the police will lay wreaths dedicated to PC Palmer ahead of the game.

In addition, a police officer will stand outside the Valley Superstore before the game, managing a collection for PC Palmer’s family.

Members of Charlton’s coaching staff will wear specially-made armbands for the game and, as previously announced, Addicks players will wear a special shirt that will be emblazoned with hero Keith’s Police warrant number, ‘P204752’, in tribute.

The club will be donating 50 per cent of all ticket sales to Keith’s family, while the players will also be donating the entirety of their match appearance fees.

A red and white scarf had remained draped over his season-ticket seat in the East Stand and the red seat has now been temporarily replaced by a white seat, which bears his warrant number and will stay in place for the remainder of the season.

Work will then begin on placing a permanent memorial stone for Keith that will be placed alongside existing memorials behind the Sam Bartram statue at the rear of The Valley’s West Stand.