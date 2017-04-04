£3.1m grant to help renovate ‘Sistine Chapel of Britain’

A stunning hall dubbed Britain’s Sistine Chapel is set to shine again after being handed a whopping £3.1 million restoration grant.

The Painted Hall at the Old Royal Naval College features an ornate and intricate ceiling, which is now painstakingly being repaired.

The 40,000sqft painted interior is undergoing restoration and will soon open to tours to see the paintings close up.

The magnificent painting depicts King William III and Queen Mary II, who founded the Royal Hospital for Seamen in 1694, on the banks of the Thames at Greenwich.

In the spectacular fresco, the King and Queen are pictured with the Vestibule and its soaring cupola, which lists the donors who contributed to the establishment of the Royal Hospital.

Last summer the Heritage Lottery Fund awarded the college a £3.1 million grant towards its £8 million conservation project, after the upper hall renovations were completed in 2013.

Considered the greatest achievement of English Baroque art, the 300-year-old masterpieces will be cleaned of layers of dirt to show the true colour of ‘Britain’s Sistine Chapel’.

During the three-year project, the college’s vaulted King William Undercroft, designed by Sir Christopher Wren and Nicholas Hawksmoor, will also be brought back to its original form.

William Palin, conservation director for the Old Royal Naval College, said: “The Painted Hall is one of Britain’s greatest architectural and artistic treasures, but it is too little known.

“Central to this project is cutting-edge conservation and the highest curatorial standards. These will give the Painted Hall the national and international prominence it deserves, providing a transformed and enriched visitor experience and a sustainable future for this 300-year-old masterpiece.”

It is hoped the works will be completed by 2019.