Disabled mum with 12 parking tickets will have to go to food bank after she pays them off

A disabled mum with a blue badge is facing hundreds pounds of parking fines.

Caragh Arthur, from Brixton, who also suffers from a post-traumatic stress disorder, says she will now have to go to a foodbank for the next few weeks because she does not have the money to pay the fines.

Ms Arthur accumulated 12 parking charge notices – though she successfully appealed two of them.

But she has been told the others are valid, and that she was warned of the consequences if she kept parking outside her house. She has also been told she cannot pay in instalments.

The 42-year-old received one of the tickets on a Sunday when she was making a statement to Interpol in Brixton about historic sexual abuse.

She said: “Because of my disabilities I just could not physically get back to my car in time. I could not send my eight-year-old son down to drive my car. I know some of the tickets were issued correctly but there was nothing I could have done – and I feel like I am being persecuted for being disabled.

“If the disabled bays near my home are full, then what am I to do? “I just don’t know where to begin. “If I cannot pay these fines off gradually, me and my son will have to use foodbanks for weeks.

“I earn just £120 a week, I have no savings and I am being crippled by the demands for money which I do not ha”It is very hard for me to walk, which is why I have a blue badge. How can I get back to my car to move it?” She received one ticket for parking more than five minutes in a loading bay when she was buying work chairs for her employer – but was told if the items had not been bought beforehand by phone or online, it was not counted as loading, but shopping. There were no disable bays nearby.

She appealed over it and was told she had broken the regulations but the tribunal recommended her fine be cancelled because of the extenuating circumstances.

A Lambeth council spokesman said: “Officers can issue Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) to any vehicle which is contravening a parking restriction or regulation. We are confident that all of these notices were issued in line with regulations.

“Six of the notices were for being parked in a restricted street during prescribed hours and, while the car had a disabled badge displayed at the time of issue, the parking clock was not set to the time of arrival. The badge must be displayed correctly to avoid the misuse of disabled badges and disabled person parking spaces.

“We have used our discretion to cancel two PCNs due to mitigating circumstances, and on one of these occasions Ms Arthur was advised of the conditions for using the disabled badge.

“The Environment Traffic Adjudicators last month refused Ms Arthur’s appeal against another PCN, but with a recommendation to cancel the notice, based on the mitigating circumstances.

“We cancelled this PCN. However this recommendation would not apply to any other PCNs.

“Motorists have the right to challenge PCNs which they feel have been issued unfairly.”

Ms Arthur, 42, only learned to drive five years ago so she could get about.