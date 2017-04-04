Old school friend come together for Spencer Park reunion

Old school friends came together earlier this month to celebrate the lives of friends and colleagues who had passed away.

The event was originally planned to be a Spencer Park reunion, but was extended to the other 19 schools in Wandsworth in recognition of the family ties between them.

In all 500 people attended the reunion, which was held at Tooting leisure centre.

Societies were also invited to deliver talks on issues that may now affect former students, including the Diabetes Awareness Foundation and Caribbean Aid CIC.

A two-minute silence was held for the 41 students that had passed on and awards were given to two members, Michael Powell and Curly Judah, in recognition of their achievements in athletics and humanitarian work respectively.

Rads Shand, who organised the event, said: “It was amazing to see so many old faces.

“You could see the happiness in people when they met friends they hadn’t seen in decades.

“There were bonds so strong it was almost as they’d seen each other yesterday.

“It was a fantastic event and I hope even more people will come to the next one.”