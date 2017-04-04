Vital community centres face the axe, as cuts bite

Disabled users fear the loss of their care and activities after town hall chiefs confirmed two day centres could be doomed.

Up to 160 people with special needs seem likely to have to be looked after at home by their frail or elderly families if the complexes close.

Around 45 staff are also under threat as Southwark council bids to maximise its income as its ruling Labour cabinet make £25m in cuts because of a £47m cut in their grant from central government in the next three years. The buildings under threat are the Riverside Day Care Centre in Cherry Garden Street, Rotherhithe, for the learning disabled, and the 30-year-old Queen’s Oak Care Centre in Peckham, which is more for people with physical disabilities.

The centres are run by charity the Camden Society, but it has been told Southwark can no longer afford to allow it to use the buildings for a peppercorn rent.

Instead, they could have to pay a market rent of up to £60,000 a year for Queen’s and £150,000 for Riverside.

But the society has also been told the buildings need massive investment to have a future, and renovating them is way down the list of current priorities.

Families of users were furious that they found out about the threat to the buildings when the borough’s planning chiefs met developers as long ago as November to suggest Riverside could be demolished to make way for up to 42 flats.

Campaigners against closure held a protest at a Southwark assembly meeting on Wednesday of last week, where Gemma Cooper spoke on behalf of the scores of clients affected by the threat.

Mrs Cooper, whose brother Lee Eidson is a Riverside user, said: “The council seem to think we are so desperate for centres to stay open we will accept any offer they make.

“But someone needs to stand up for users, many of whom do not have the ability to speak up for themselves.

“Many have been reassessed by adult social services and found their packages dramatically cut, resulting in a bleak future of isolation, lack of stimulation and dependency on unpaid care.

“The council has spoken to families but it has not bothered to talk to the actual users at all. They need to do that so that their clients understand why this is being done.

“People who go there can do bowling, horse riding, art, music and cooking. They can also be taken shopping twice a month. Many are in supported housing so cannot do that sort of thing by themselves. What will they do if the centres close? “My mum Frances is 63 and wheelchair-bound and my dad Robin is 71 and has emphysema. There is not much they can do for Lee.

“So he will end up just sitting at home – and that is what a lot of users will end up doing.

“He has already lost two days of care because of the cuts.”

Camden Society chief executive Denise Largin said: “We understand that the council needs to save money and we are talking to them about how we can best protect our services for the 160 people who use them at Queen’s Road and the Riverside.

“We very much want to resolve the situation with the council now.

“Our 45 experienced and skilled staff know the people we support – many of them with complex needs – and their families very well.

“We want to be able to continue to support them as we do now. And the families want us to carry on working with their loved ones, too. So we are looking for premises in Southwark to do this from. Any help anyone can give us on this would be very welcome.”

Her brother Lee said: “I don’t like what they are doing to me and my friends. We are like family. By taking away our building it’s making me very angry. I don’t know if I am coming or going. It keeps me awake at night.”

A spokesman for Southwark council said the authority was in the early stages of exploring possible alternative arrangements for the users and said: “Queen’s Road would require significant investment of hundreds of thousands, if not millions of pounds to bring it up to a good standard.

“The council’s capital programme is committed for other projects, and as we have capacity at other venues we can’t justify the expense.

“We haven’t yet decided what we will do with the building, but it is unlikely to be rented out again in its current condition.

“Riverside is in a much better condition, but there issues in terms of its rent and sustainability.

“The Camden Society has used both buildings for several years rent free. The council has to bring in income from its properties to help pay for services, following massive cuts to our funding.

“It wouldn’t be fair to continue to offer rent-free use of our buildings to some charities and not to others, and we simply can’t afford not to charge rent.

“The council is having to review the adult social care services we provide and the criteria we apply for personal budgets. For many years Southwark has spent more than any other council on some areas of adult social care, and given the huge pressure on our budgets, we now need to bring our spending more in line with other councils.

“The Care Act 2014 means it is a government requirement that all councils use the same criteria to assess need.

“This will impact on the number of people able to pay for day centre care from their personal budgets, making it even more challenging for the Camden Society to cover the rent at the sites.”

Cllr Richard Livingstone, cabinet member for Adult Care and Financial Inclusion, said: “We had a really helpful meeting last week with the Camden Society to discuss how we can work together to support service users at Queen’s Road and Riverside, and their families, through changes to their services.

“We have agreed to meet regularly in the coming months to scope out a shortterm and longer term plan, with Riverside as a potential interim location for people with learning disabilities.

“Longer term we want to work with the Camden Society as we develop a community hub for people with disabilities, but we all need to first understand the outcome of the assessments that we have just begun, which will help us understand the kinds of services people want and need going forward.”