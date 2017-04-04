McHugh to attempt the pinnacle to help rebuild a string of schools

Rory McHugh nearly bought a pub in Panama in the hope of turning it into the city’s first Irish-themed bar.

He was earning his living playing poker at the time.

Later, by then living in Clapham High Street, he became a managing director of bank RBS in London, a job he only quit two months ago to plan his latest trip.

He has also cycled from Budapest to Sofia, Istanbul, and Tbilisi in Georgia and trekked in Burma, Ethiopia, Cuba, and Uganda.

But now, after climbing the highest peaks in North and South America, Russia and Africa, he is attempting the big one – the 29,000 feet of Everest.

The 40-year-old is raising money for Southwark-based Child Rescue Nepal, which is rebuilding schools either damaged or destroyed by the earthquake which affected much of Nepal in 2015.

Joining him for the climb to base camp are friends who have helped him with the fundraising: Sami Mansour from Balham, his girlfriend Joanna Tizzard, brother Michael, who lives in The Chase, Clapham, and Bernie Angopa, from Elephant & Castle.

Mr McHugh will acclimatise there – and then over the next four to eight weeks climb through camps one, two and three, reaching the top in mid-May, he hopes.

He said: “If the weather is not right, you cannot do it.

“It is important to remember how lucky we all are and how many people all over the world still live in poverty.

“In the remote region of Makwanpur, Nepal, far from the tourist trekking paths and out of sight, more than 150 schools were damaged or destroyed by the earthquake.

“We have an opportunity to make a difference and really see the results.”

He hopes to raise £50,000 to rebuild four schools.

“I know we’ll see how much still needs to be done when we get there and we’ll be travelling through the tourist zones which likely get priority access to fund.

“Being in the mountains gives time for reflection, on how to live life, on friends and family that are no longer with us, on the inequality in the world and how privileged we are.

“The schools we chose to rebuild were off the beaten track so would not have been a high priority for funding.

“I’m also committed to make this much more than just a fund-raising exercise, I fully intend to be involved in these communities going forward and ensure the benefits of these projects are lifelong.”

To support the trek, go to www.rorymchugh.com