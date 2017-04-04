Preview: Tony-Award nominated musical, Five Guys Named Moe will return to London in brand new pop-up theatre

Underbelly Productions have confirmed that a brand new production of Clarke Peters’ Olivier Award-winning and Tony-Award nominated musical, Five Guys Named Moe, will open in September 2017 in a brand new pop-up theatre for London in Marble Arch.

First seen at the Theatre Royal Stratford East in 1990, it transferred to the West End and played for four years, subsequently playing on Broadway from 1992. Clarke Peters’ (The Wire, Treme, Person of Interest, Porgy and Bess, The Ice Man Cometh) career defining musical features the irresistible hits of trailblazing ‘King of the Jukebox’ Louis Jordan, including Early In The Morning, Is You Is or Is You Ain’t My Baby, Choo Choo Ch’Boogie and Saturday Night Fish Fry. The soundtrack of soul, blues, gospel and early r ‘n’ b is performed on stage by a live band.

The Marble Arch Theatre is being designed specifically for the production and will transport the audience back to the engrossing jazz bars of 1940s New Orleans. A unique, circular auditorium will ensure that the action take place all around the theatre and pre and post-performance drinks never felt so good in the theatre’s authentic 1940s foyer cocktail bar. The band is playing, the bourbon is flowing… come and join the party!

The production, which is to be directed by Peters himself and features the hits of jazz legend Louis Jordan, will have an initial booking period from 28 August to 25 November 2017.

Cameron Mackintosh said: “I am really thrilled that Underbelly are producing a brand new production of Five Guys Named Moe in London later this year. It’s a show that brought fun and joy to audiences in the West End for many years so it’s great to see its return for its 25th Anniversary. I am particularly excited that this new production is being staged in a Spiegeltent theatre specifically tailored for Five Guys so that Underbelly’s unique style will give audiences and the show a special intimate experience which will definitely make it the best party in town – a party which I’m delighted to support Underbelly in throwing.”

Clarke Peters said: “It’s a rare and wonderful thing to have the chance to direct a show that not only you have created but also performed in. It’s a show that is very close to my heart and soul and is so much of who I am. It’s an honour to return to it on its 25th Anniversary and reimagine the show in this new theatre space; one which is perfect for creating a closeness and dynamic energy between the story and the audience. Further to this it’s a treat to be working with a fantastic creative team and I can’t wait to transport audiences into the magical world of rhythm and blues. This rhythm will lift one and all from their blues!”

Robert Davis, Westminster City Council Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Business, Culture and Heritage said: “Westminster City Council is delighted to be working with Underbelly Productions to bring Five Guys Named Moe to Marble Arch in its very own, bespoke theatre. Bringing this internationally acclaimed musical to this world-renowned, iconic space is a truly mouth-watering prospect that will further increase the cultural offer available to residents, businesses and visitors throughout the City of Westminster. To quote the show itself; ‘Let The Good Times Roll!’”

Five Guys Named Moe will begin previews at the new pop up theatre on 29th August. For more details you can visit the website fiveguysmusical.com