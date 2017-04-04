Millwall boss explains decision to drop on-loan Reading defender and bring in summer signing from Fulham

Millwall boss Neil Harris has hailed the performance of Shaun Hutchinson after the centre-back played a key part in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Scunthorpe United.

The Lions manager dropped Jake Cooper and brought in the summer signing from Fulham.

Hutchinson won the early penalty which was converted by Shaun Williams. Harris said: “I just felt Coops looked a little fatigued in the last week to 10 days. Coops has been superb for us – he’s a top, top player and a brilliant young man who has fitted into the group ethos.

“His talent is there for everyone to see but I felt he was a bit weary in the last couple of away games. I was contemplating a change and Hutch was outstanding in training. He’s a warrior, leader and a talker.

“I felt Coops needed to come out for a game or two for a rest and that Hutch was ready to step in. He made an impact. He was very good, certainly up there pushing for man of the match.

“If you look at the spine of the team, I knew if we won the three battles down the middle then we would win the game. Hutch and Byron Webster did well against Ivan Toney, who is an excellent striker at this level.

“Thommo [Ben Thompson] and Willo [Shaun Williams] had to fight and be able to play in the middle of the park.

“With Aiden [O’Brien] and Steve [Morison] it is not just about putting the ball in the net or linking the play – it is about pressing and working when out of possession.

“Aiden just got better and better in terms of his ball retention and running and topped it with a great goal. Steve led the line like he has so often this season – a proper Millwall number nine. It is not always pretty and lacks the limelight of a goal or an assist.”