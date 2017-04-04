Interview: Reginald D Hunter brings his controversial comedy back to the London stage

The world of stand up is full of highly-strung, noisy comics but there is one comedian whose silky smooth delivery belies his sharp wit and that’s Reginald D Hunter, writes Nicky Sweetland.

The merchant of mirth has become a regular on television panel shows, with his chilled out joke making adding a different dimension to the otherwise formulaic fun.

Reginald has been in the UK for almost two decades and has made numerous acclaimed appearances on television, most recently on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and the hugely popular three-part BBC2 series Reginald D Hunter’s Songs Of The South, which documented his epic road trip from North Carolina to New Orleans through 150 years of American popular song.

It’s stand up where Hunter originally plied his trade however, and the American funny man is returning to the stage to bring his new show entitled Some People v Reginald D Hunter to audiences across the UK, including a visit to both Richmond Theatre and Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

Reginald’s work is often described as controversial, but his honest observations are meticulously thought out and the comedian has never been afraid to cover challenging issues.

I caught up with Reginald at the start of the tour and he told me, “More than I expected, I would say that, so far, this show seems to be a lot of commentary on today’s events. There are a handful of stories that are off kilter, but that probably have a point to them and it all comes from people.

Reginald laughs and continues, “If you’ve been around goats all your life, you’re going to come to the stage with one or two goat jokes”

“You can’t really comment on society at large until you prove you are perfectly willing to comment on yourself and your own. It’s like, I’ve got to say something about black people because of the things I’m getting ready to say about white people.”

I ask Reginald if he has been surprised by his success in Britain, given the marked and well-documented differences between the general senses of humour on either side of the Atlantic.

Reginald chortles and says, “As someone who grew up in Georgia, around people who have a lot of loudness and no subtly, I found the British sense of humour very soothing.”

Reginald D Hunter will be performing Some People v Reginald D Hunter at Richmond Theatre on 8th June and Shepherd’s Bush Empire on 23rd and 24th June. If you would like any further details, you can visit the website reginalddhunter.com