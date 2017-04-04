Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has no release clause as Tottenham continue pursuit

Wilfried Zaha is fouled Chelsea v Crystal Palace, Premier League, Stamford Bridge, 1 April 2017. Image by Keith Gillard
Wilfried Zaha has no release clause in his contract – and looks set for talks over improved terms once Crystal Palace secure Premier League safety.
The Ivory Coast international scored the Eagles’ equaliser at Chelsea on Saturday and then provided the assist for Christian Benteke’s superbly-taken winner.
Tottenham made a low bid for Zaha in the summer transfer window which drew an angry response from Palace chairman Steve Parish. Spurs are still keen on the attacker.
And the Eagles chief, when asked if the 24-year-old has a release fee in his deal, said: “No he doesn’t, I’m pleased to say. We’ll be sitting down as soon as possible to make that [a new contract] happen.”

