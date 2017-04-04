Lions boss confident that key duo will be back to aid League One promotion push soon

Millwall boss Neil Harris is confident that the injuries suffered by Lee Gregory and Jordan Archer are both minor – and that the pair will be back soon.

Top-scorer Gregory sat out the 3-1 victory against Scunthorpe with a stomach injury. Tom King started in place of Archer (quad).

“It’s not a bad one for Lee but he is more realistically going to be back for Gillingham on Saturday,” said Harris. “I don’t like to rule anybody out. But I’m not confident or presuming either is going to be available for my next starting 11.

“Jordan had pain and discomfort against Sheffield United but some of that was down to a dead leg he received in the Rochdale match.”

Harris is looking for revenge against Shrewsbury tonight after Louis Dodd’s 17th-minute goal saw the strugglers win 1-0 at The Den.

“We bossed the game and created chances but they nicked one on the counterattack,” said the Millwall chief. “It was disappointing on the day and we’ll certainly use that as inspiration.

“Our focus is on the fact we need to repeat the performance from Saturday.”