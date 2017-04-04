Uni Girl: My spiked-drink nightmare

For many parents, having their child leave home to go to university can be a worrying time. Will they be safe? Are they eating properly or drinking too much? Are they getting any work done? Now, with a new occasional column, we bring parents the inside story on life at university from Issy MacLennan, a first-year student from Wiltshire who is studying journalism at the University of the Arts in Holborn, reporting on what it’s like being a Uni Girl in the capital.

A FEW weeks ago some friends and I decided to go on a night out – and because we hadn’t properly been out in months, we planned to go to Soho and move on from there.

That day I had been working a shift in Wagamama where they feed a you an item off the menu along with a side. I then ate three pieces of bread when I came back form work to ensure I lined my stomach so I wouldn’t become paralytic.

About 30 minutes after this I predrank on three glasses of vodka orange juice, then arrived at the club mildly tipsy.

I bought one drink out. I remember rolling a cigarette, and I don’t remember leaving the club. I don’t remember leaving the club because someone had put something in my drink.

I don’t remember not being able to walk to the Tube station without having to have my friends give me support because someone decided it was a good idea to put a drug in my body I was not aware of.

I don’t remember throwing up on the Tube because for some reason someone thought the only way to get ‘lucky’ that night was by forcing someone to be in a state in which they can barely lift their head, let alone be in a state to say no. To anything.

What was I wearing that night? I remember this part well. I had finished work at around 8.30pm, arrived back to my halls to get changed and ready to meet my friends for 9.30pm so I had to rush to get ready so I decided to wear the closest and cleanest things I could, a black turtle-neck top and a black skirt that went about four inches above the knee, and some tights.

Would I describe what I wore as revealing in anyway way? Not really. How about provocative? No because I didn’t feel like flashing much, seeing as I couldn’t shower before going out after an eight-hour shift and I felt quite gross. Would I say I was asking for anything? Absolutely not.

So how can I be sure I was spiked, and not just ‘white girl wasted’? Well, you see, I couldn’t physically stand on my own.

And whilst I understand that many people say they ‘think’ they’ve been spiked, why would you even question it? Why would you think to question someone on the fact that they were in no way in control of anything they were doing and in that state?

I woke up to the sound of my alarm because I had work, and then my phone started ringing. It was my dad asking me about finding another job and I remember distinctly looking around my room unsure as to how the hell I got there and how I got into bed. As he asked me ‘Did you have a rough night last night?’ – I just said ‘No, just should’ve gone to bed earlier’.

I then hung up and asked my best friend, who was sleeping on a blow-up mattress on my floor, what happened and she said ‘Issy, you were spiked. Can’t you remember anything?’ – and the only thing I could remember after being in the club was sitting on my bed crying with my friends and flatmates around me saying ‘I’m so sorry’.

And at this point I actually need to ask what on Earth would possess someone to do that to another person? I was terrified; I know that because I was sobbing.

My friend who came out with me that night later told me that when I was on the Tube I began shaking and crying saying I was scared. Because when you lose all control of your body that’s what tends to happen.

And when sober I was still apologising for the fact I was spiked, and I honestly don’t know why. Because I don’t understand why I feel the need to apologise for being put in that state, when it’s one of any girl’s fears of going on a night out. Because funnily enough, almost everyone is aware of the intentions that come with putting something in someone’s drink – you’re not just doing it to add to the extra fun of the night.

And the fact is with spiking is that it’s hard for anyone to have a case on it, because Brock Turner raped an unconscious girl behind a bin and got six months in prison and came out after three for good behaviour. Hey, you were out getting drunk, you were asking for trouble.

I’ve had comments like ‘Well look at it this way – someone thought you were hot enough to spike’. Yeah, great, someone thought I was so fit they should sexually assault me. I feel SO special.

I don’t care that it’s a common thing that people need to be aware of, I care that someone is that sick they choose to wish that upon someone else. I care that it’s so common that I didn’t feel the need to go to A&E the next day. I care that it happens to people almost every night in a different club and that barely anything is being done to prevent it. I care about the fact that I was extremely lucky my friends stayed with me all night so that nothing happened to me. I care that there are people out there who aren’t as lucky as I was.

This isn’t me writing this for attention, this is me saying that it’s an awful thing that happens that makes you feel incredibly unsafe, and that no-one will ever ask for it. No-one is asking for it.