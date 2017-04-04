Mungo Jerry star targets world record

FIVE decades after 10 minutes’ work earned him a lifetime of fame and fortune, West Londoner Ray Dorset is to attempt setting a world record with the most guitarists ever coming together to play his Mungo Jerry hit In The Summertime.

The former West London schoolboy is aiming to amass 6,500 guitarists to perform his big-selling 1970 single on a beach in his now-home county of Dorset in June.

Ray, who wrote the iconic summer song during a tea break while working as a lab technician at the Times plant in Feltham, is appealing to all guitarists, pros and amateurs, to join him at the seaside in Lyme Regis on Saturday June 17 to grab the world record for the largest number of guitarists to all play one song together.

He is hoping to steal the record for Britain from Poland, where 6,336 guitarists gathered at a festival in Wroclaw to perform a Jimi Hendrix song in 2009.

The Guitars On The Beach event is now in its fifth year and it already holds the record for the UK’s biggest guitar band, set in 2014 when Deep Purple frontman Ian Gillan led 3,000 guitarists playing his group’s classic hit Smoke On The Water.

Now organisers want to more than double the size of the band, which performs on the sand in front of Lyme’s historic Cobb harbour, the location for the Oscar-nominated Meryl Streep movie The French Lieutenant’s Woman.

As there are only three chords to In The Summertime – E, A, B – Ray is hoping that thousands of amateur guitarists from all over the UK will, as the song goes, “speed along the lane” down to Lyme to become official members of the world’s biggest band at the free event.

The whole day is devoted to everything guitar, with live performances throughout the day and evening, including sets from Shoot the Moon and Broken Flowers.

The record attempt will take place at 5pm. As well as taking over the whole beach, the promenade will become a ‘guitar show’ area with leading instrument, amplifier and effects pedal brands in attendance, and offers a chance to play with some of the latest guitar gear. Absolute Music, a music superstore in Bournemouth, is the main sponsor of the event and

will be running all technical aspects of the show, as well as offering deals on the day from the guitar-show partners.

Besides playing in the huge band with Ray, the guitarists will also be given the opportunity to join in on an entire set of easy-to-play golden oldie songs, including 2-4-6-8 Motorway by Tom Robinson, Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here, I Love To Boogie and Get It On by T Rex, Blockbuster by The Sweet, The Beatles’ Let It Be, George Harrison’s My Sweet Lord and Buddy Holly’s Rave On. Besides guitarists, banjo, mandolin and ukulele players are all invited to join the charity event in aid of Music For All.

To join the big band, see absolutemusic. co.uk/GOTB or guitarsonthebeach.com.