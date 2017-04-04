Millwall winger reveals how senior pros got team fired up for Scunthorpe clash

Shane Ferguson has revealed how senior Millwall players helped pump up the side before Saturday’s 3-1 win over Scunthorpe United.

The Northern Ireland international scored the Lions’ second goal as they picked up a vital three points as they look to move back into the League One play-off positions.

“We knew it was a massive game and the gaffer didn’t need to say much because he saw in the dressing room how ready we were for this one,” said Ferguson.

“The experienced lads in there like Tony [Craig] and Steve [Morison] were doing all the talking, getting everyone in the right place.

“We had a few meetings after the performances we have had recently and have tried to put it right on the training field. Thankfully it came good.

“We look back on games to see where we have gone wrong and did good. It’s all about improving and on Saturday we showed that.

“We seem to have got lucky this year with penalties. The guy was clumsy with his tackle – Shaun [Hutchinson] did well to get in that position. Shaun [Williams] put it away. In past games we have had chances and not taken them and teams like Sheffield United have punished us.

“We were late chargers last season and we’re looking to do it again.”