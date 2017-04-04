We have to be a city of hard love

WHEN they closed the JustGiving page for PC Keith Palmer last week, the total donated for his wife and little girl had reached £736,000.

The appeal was launched hours after the appalling tragedy of Westminster and the original intention was to try to raise £10,000 to help see Mrs Palmer through. But 34,571 people were so moved, shaken and angered by what took place at the gates of Parliament that they knocked that original target into a cocked hat.

Who says this is not just the greatest but also the most loving city in the world? Well done you who gave.

Well done you doctors and nurses who sprinted across the bridge into the thick of it. Well done you officers who ran out to confront a madman who had just butchered one of your own. Well done the many heroes of the day – too many to list but we all know and respect who you are.

Well done all of the politicians who set such a good and firm example. Well done all who went to Trafalgar Square. Well done Acting Met Commissioner Craig Mackey for that introduction, “thank you for coming here tonight to show the true nature of our city”. Well done Amber Rudd, “they will not defeat us, we will defeat them”.

And although Sadiq Khan has been criticised for the relaxed delivery of his speech, I loved it, that was priceless. The Chief’s standing there to attention on the steps and Sadiq comes on and does it all clearly off the cuff – with his hand in his pocket. How utterly Londoner was that? “Our response shows the world what it means to be a Londoner.” Dead right. That’s us, stuff you John.

But most of all well done Keith Palmer for taking on a nutter with knives, unarmed. Because it’s not like ‘Oh I’ll easily win this’ goes through your head at tragic moments like that, unarmed. That takes guts. The selfless example of PC Palmer, whose funeral will take place at Southwark Cathedral at 2pm on Monday, April 10, deserves every penny coming to his family in respect and gratitude for his bravery. But Keith Palmer deserves more than our money. He also deserves us doing something about it. He deserves that his was the supreme sacrifice because it changed things.

We have to change things. Yes, we are a city of love. But now we have to be a city of hard love. And that means whilst we must lay our flowers, light our candles, have our vigils, change our profile pic on Facebook and do all that we must, and it’s allowed, to grieve, we must also now look among us to those we suspect, and turn them in.

Somebody knew something about that Wednesday or about him doing the likes of that Wednesday, somebody had a feeling he wasn’t right, nobody is that much of a loner.

And somebody else now knows something else, has just a gut about it, about somebody else, somebody who hasn’t done anything yet but who has been so radicalised that others kind of feel that they will.

To tell you the truth, that’s not me. I don’t have many Muslim mates, two to be exact, and both of them are as about devout as Casanova. So I can’t turn anybody in because I don’t move in those circles. But another community can.

A lot of people have been skirting around this because, quite right, the last thing we need now is any bashing, you can cut that right out, but it is logical to suggest London’s Islamic community is in a much better position to know who the extremists are than I am. Easy to say, and if it was my son or my dad or my wife or my mate whom I suspected of being up to no good I would find it impossible to turn them in. I’d rather turn myself in for plots that I wasn’t making. But that wouldn’t do any good. And if my hunch was right and I didn’t say anything, I could next be giving a tearful eulogy at their funeral. Because “we will defeat them” and “our response” doesn’t mean any of that “Pray For London” stuff.

This is London; we fight, hard. We didn’t beat all those who’ve come it with us before by being pansies. We’ll have you mate. You can try every trick in the book but we’ll have you.

London doesn’t mess about and anybody who tries anything now will be shot. That is the reality of not showing hard love now. If we know it, or maybe just feel it, phone the Old Bill. Because you could be saving the life of a friend, son or father who might otherwise be the next to end up on the front pages, dead. There is no dishonour in this.

As Sadiq said in an interview during which the BBC appeared to be almost prosecuting him for the shock horror of being both a mayor and a muslim, the jerks of this world, like the fanatic of Westminster, are not true believers. They are about as Islamic as my cat. But given their ludicrous interpretation of the faith, they believe that they are true believers. They believe that they are all King Islam of Islamland, that we’ve got it wrong, not them, and two plus two is six. The brave sacrifice of Keith Palmer deserves that those who know better than I do should make that call. A brave man deserves it.