Luka Milivojevic wants whole Crystal Palace team to get plaudits for epic win at Chelsea

Luka Milivojevic said the entire Crystal Palace team could take credit for the 2-1 victory away to league leaders Chelsea.

Goals from Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha pushed Palace past the 30-point mark with nine games remaining.

He said: “It was an outstanding performance from the whole team. It was very difficult defensively but we were very organised for the entire game. We even had some good opportunities when they were chasing an equaliser. But in the end we played like a team and we’re very happy with three points. We didn’t panic after conceding because we have a strong team and great belief in ourselves. We knew how we wanted to play, we did that and got a successful result.”

Zaha and Benteke stole the headlines with their goals but it was a complete team performance after the Eagles lost James Tomkins and Scott Dann to injury within ten minutes of each other.

“Wilf (Zaha) and Christian (Benteke) are both quality players with so much talent and creativity. But it was about the whole team, the keeper and defence were brilliant. The substitutes made a great contribution when they came on as well in difficult circumstances. I had a difficult afternoon in midfield because they had a lot of the ball but we kept our discipline.”