Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Luka Milivojevic wants whole Crystal Palace team to get plaudits for epic...

Luka Milivojevic wants whole Crystal Palace team to get plaudits for epic win at Chelsea

By Conor O'Sullivan -
0
139
Chelsea's Marcos Alonso (left) and Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday April 1, 2017. See PA story SOCCER Chelsea. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Luka Milivojevic said the entire Crystal Palace team could take credit for the 2-1 victory away to league leaders Chelsea.

Goals from Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha pushed Palace past the 30-point mark with nine games remaining.

He said: “It was an outstanding performance from the whole team. It was very difficult defensively but we were very organised for the entire game. We even had some good opportunities when they were chasing an equaliser. But in the end we played like a team and we’re very happy with three points. We didn’t panic after conceding because we have a strong team and great belief in ourselves. We knew how we wanted to play, we did that and got a successful result.”

Zaha and Benteke stole the headlines with their goals but it was a complete team performance after the Eagles lost James Tomkins and Scott Dann to injury within ten minutes of each other.

“Wilf (Zaha) and Christian (Benteke) are both quality players with so much talent and creativity. But it was about the whole team, the keeper and defence were brilliant. The substitutes made a great contribution when they came on as well in difficult circumstances. I had a difficult afternoon in midfield because they had a lot of the ball but we kept our discipline.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Conor O'Sullivan

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Luka Milivojevic wants whole Crystal Palace team to get plaudits for epic...