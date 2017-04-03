Christian Benteke: Goal drought wasn’t playing on my mind before winner at Chelsea

Christian Benteke said he was focused on producing good performances rather than ending his goal drought after scoring in Crystal Palace’s 2-1 victory against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Benteke said: “It has been tough the least few weeks without scoring but I was focused on working hard for the team in these crucial games. I knew if I kept playing the way I was, the goal would come.

“I wasn’t focused on scoring but producing a good performance and being involved in the game. I knew if I did that, the opportunities would come. It’s a massive result for us today, we worked so hard because Stamford Bridge is a very difficult place to come. We showed great belief and desire throughout the game and ultimately got what we deserved.

“We didn’t drop out heads after going behind because our confidence is high. Wilf’s (Zaha) goal brought us back into the game after going behind and it was crucial to respond early.”

Palace remain only four points clear of the relegation zone despite winning their last four league games and face two difficult games away to Southampton and then Arsenal at Selhurst Park.

Benteke added: “It was important to win today but there’s a long way to go and we have a difficult trip to Southampton next. We must keep playing like we have in the last four games because we are not safe yet. The team spirit is good at the moment and we knew as a group that we could produce a good performance and give Chelsea problems.”