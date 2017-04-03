Interview: We talk to Harry Potter playwright, Jack Thorne about his new musical and working with Star Wars’ John Boyega

Playwright Jack Thorne has become the talk of the town over the last year, with his collaboration with J.K. Rowling on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child further cementing his reputation as one of this country’s most revered providers of theatrical wizardry, writes Nicky Sweetland.

Quite apart from becoming affiliated with the worldwide ‘Potter’ phenomenon, Thorne is about to further monopolise the London theatre going fraternity when his adaptation of Georg Bchüner’s Woyzeck, featuring Star Wars’ John Boyega, opens at the Old Vic in May and his a brand new musical entitled Junkyard gets its London debut at the Rose Theatre in Kingston.

Jack Thorne is a world-renowned, BAFTA Award winning writer who has written for radio, theatre and film; most notably the television shows Skins, Cast-offs and The Last Panthers.

The busy wordsmith took some time out of his demanding schedule to talk to me about the brand new musical, which is partly based on a project his father embarked upon in the 1970s.

The musical features a score by the celebrated composer Stephen Warbeck and Jack tells me, “It’s a musical about a group of kids who are enlisted, somewhat reluctantly, to build a junk playground near their school on the Lockleaze estate in Bristol.”

Jack explains, “It’s about a guy called Rick, who is slightly based on my dad, Nick, and it’s about the problems he and the kids encounter as a result.”

Jack was born in Bristol and although he left the area at the age of nine, he has fond memories of days spent at the playground, which is still standing over 45 years after it was first built.

“These playgrounds, which I remain slightly in awe of were unique. Every piece was unlike every other piece so we wanted to give the show a very distinctive junkyard feeling.”

Junkyard follows Rick, who remembers what it’s like to be a teenager, so when he decides to build a junk playground in Bristol, he’s pretty sure he has the charisma to get a bunch of reluctant kids involved. He’s wrong, but with some old-fashioned emotional bribery, Rick persuades Fiz, Higgy and Ginger to help him. The project turns from something that means nothing to something that means a lot.

Jack said, “The kids are based on a mix of stories I’ve been told and a bit of research I’ve done. I was a learning support worker too when I left college so there’s a bit of everything. There’s a bit of my friends growing up and there’s a bit of me. There’s a mish mash.”

With so many successful plays and dramas under his belt, I’m curious as to why Jack has decided to make Junkyard into a musical and he tells me that the music helps with the challenge of truthfully depicting teenagers.

“It was important to me that this was a production where the kids sounded like kids. There’s always a worry with these things that someone will have to say something cheesy at a certain moment and the good thing about musicals are that they are an opportunity to see inside someone’s brain.”

Jack explains, “It’s a way of getting an insight into these characters, who aren’t necessarily going to be that great at talking. They are great at the way they talk to each other but not necessarily great at expressing the way they are feeling about things and when they sing, you suddenly see an all new side to them.”

Jack has collaborated with composer, Stephen Warbeck, who first became known for his music to accompany the television series Prime Suspect, but went on to write a plethora of well known film scores including for Billy Elliot, Mrs. Brown, Captain Corelli’s Mandolin and Shakespeare in Love, for which he won an Academy Award.

“The way the music has been constructed by the great Stephen Warbeck is not very conventional. It’s not like a classic musical where someone breaks out into an aria. This is much more rough and ready than that. There are moments every now and then when a sentence will be sung and there’s an interaction with the band all the time. That was also a way of making this feel a bit anarchic.”

Jack said, “It’s trying to be a piece that shows the dangers of outreach and how outreach can go wrong, but also a celebration of what can work.

The production is in conjunction with Theatr Clwyd and the Bristol Old Vic and the musical has enjoyed critically acclaimed runs in both venues prior to its transfer to The Rose Theatre.

Jack’s next theatrical enterprise is an adaptation of the famous unfinished work by Georg Büchner called Woyzeck, which will open at the Old Vic Theatre in May.

Jack tells me, “It’s beautiful; it’s described as the first working class tragedy. There’s an ending posited but I didn’t find the different ways in which you can end it the most interesting bit. I worked out quite early on in my career that I’m not Sarah Kane. I wish I was, but I don’t have that same poetic sense.

Jack continues, “It’s often been adapted by writers, who have captured the poetry of it. What I’ve tried to do is tell it a bit more straightforwardly as a tragedy and so it’s probably the most mainstream version Woyzeck’s seen in a while. Whether that’s good or bad, I don’t know but it’s been really amazing to work on it.”

The new adaptation is set in 1980s Germany and follows a young soldier with mental difficulties. Jack was inspired to adapt the play following the experiences of some of his contemporaries from school.

“A lot of the kids I knew who joined the army had already been bullied. They were already quite vulnerable and they were the ones who went off to Iraq and saw some fairly heavy service. I didn’t feel their story was ever really told, so I thought it was an opportunity to write about that. Right from the start, that was what interested me and that’s why it’s a bit more conventional than Woyzeck would normally be, because it’s my way of telling those kid’s stories.”

The play will star John Boyega, who rose to fame as stormtrooper Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Jack said, “He’s [Boyega] absolutely amazing. We’ve got an incredible cast and let’s hope I haven’t ruined it! I’m petrified at the moment.”

As a big Harry Potter fan, I didn’t feel I could talk to Jack without mentioning his contribution to the franchise. Jack wrote the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child based on an original story by creator, J.K. Rowling and theatre director John Tiffany. A brand new cast has just started rehearsals and will take over in the West End production at the end of May.

Nominated for a whopping 11 Olivier awards, the play at the Palace Theatre is sold out for at least the next year and I asked Jack if he feels its phenomenal success has had a significant impact on his life.

Jack replied, “It’s been amazing and I feel very grateful to be a part of it. I’m sure if it does get a long life and if it’s still running, it will start to change the way I feel about things. It was so exciting to be part of it and it remains so exciting to be part of it.”

I ask Jack if he sees a future for any other Harry Potter stage productions, or perhaps Fantastic Beasts the musical?

Jack said, “That would be up to Jo [J.K. Rowling]. I feel very grateful that she allowed us to do this much.”

Junkyard will open at The Rose Theatre in Kingston on 19th April.

Woyzeck will run at the Old Vic from13th May until 24th June and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child continues at the Palace Theatre. You can find more information from the websites https://www.rosetheatrekingston.org/whats-on/junkyard

