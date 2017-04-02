Wilfried Zaha’s destruction of Chelsea’s backline will have Palace ace on everyone’s watchlist – Sam Allardyce

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce admitted the performances of Wilfried Zaha are bound to attract the attention of Premier League clubs. The Ivorian winger has been in inspired form during Palace’s four game winning streak, scoring in the Eagles’ unlikely 2-1 victory away to Chelsea.

On Zaha’s contract and international allegiance:

“At the moment, he’s playing outstanding football for us in the world’s most competitive league. To perform like he did against the Chelsea defence is something everyone will take notice of. He has the all-round game so let’s hope he can keep it up for the remaining games from our point of view. Wilf (Zaha) wasn’t affected by the attention made about his decision as you can see with his goal against Russia on international duty and his performance today. He made the decision to play for Ivory Coast, that decision is final. He wasn’t approached by England when it could’ve been done and he’s decided to play for the country he was born in.”

Palace have won their last four games, conceding only one in a run of games that has slowly moved them out of the relegation zone.

On the team’s improved confidence:

“It isn’t just down to me. My staff that came with me and the people who were at the club before have all done a good job by setting good standards for the players. That goes for what the players do in and out of possession. The transfer market has also had a massive influence on our selection as was the case today because we have a great selection to pick from.”