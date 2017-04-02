Review: Disney on Ice Celebrates 100 Years of Magic

If there’s one thing Disney on Ice is sure to do it is to suspend reality for a couple of hours – and after all, what more do we really want than to feel good and be happy?

Disney on Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic is Mickey and friends’ latest ice show, the second to visit London in the past few months after the success of Frozen on Ice at the O2 over Christmas.

There’s nothing unexpected – there’s lights, colour, music, a booming, enthusiastic American voiceover and a bundle of happiness and joy – just what you need on a Wednesday evening in March.

Produced by Feld Entertainment, the fanfare production features more than 50 Disney stars, a sing-along score of melodious masterpieces, stunning choreography, beautiful costumes and intricate sets.

During its two-hour running time, which includes a 15-minute interval to stock up on flashing shiny things, the audience is treated to shortened versions of Disney classics, played out by expert professional skaters on the ice at Wembley Arena.

Introduced by Mickey Mouse and his leading lady Minnie, Disney on Ice Celebrates 100 Years of Magic takes us through classics such as Beauty and the Beast, Pinocchio, Lion King, Toy Story, Aladdin, Mulan and Frozen.

“This particular production is by far the largest Disney On Ice show we currently have touring, bringing together everyone’s favorite Disney characters from Snow White, Donald Duck, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse to Elsa and Anna,” said Producer Nicole Feld.

“Our vision is for audiences everywhere to dance and sing along to their favorite Disney songs, so we’ve included 30 tunes that they know and love.”

The collection of Disney melodies includes family favorites like Hakuna Matata, You’ve Got a Friend in Me and Let It Go.

“This is a show, more than any other, that is truly for everybody,” said Producer Kenneth Feld. “When I sit with the audience, I see those that are grandparents, like I am, enjoying a lot of the classic Disney stories, while young kids and young parents really respond to Frozen and all the latest Disney stories and animation.”

Like most things Disney does, the show is a resounding success. It’s sure to leave the kids captivated and the whole family wanting more.

If you’re quick there are still tickets left for this afternoon’s final performance at Wembley, priced at £23 and £29. See www.disneyonice.com. After Wembley the tour moves on to Cardiff and Birmingham.